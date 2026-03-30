Idaho fourth graders can answer these questions. Can you?

Are you smarter than a fourth grader?

Careful; don’t answer so quickly. In fact, have fun with it. That’s the whole idea of the Are You Smarter Than a 4th Grader Family Trivia Night at Jump April 2.

“Our programs are guided by five themes, presented in the American Association for State and Local Histories: Unfinished Revolutions, Power of Place, We the People, American Experiment and Doing History,” said Christina Wilkens, City of Boise Arts and History’s Education and Public Program Manager. “Part of 'doing history' is learning about it.”

So, the City of Boise, along with several partners, have organized a healthy list of America 250 programs. Perhaps one of the most fun will be Are You Smarter Than a Fourth Grader.

“The evening is going to be really fun. Think of game show meets family game night,” said Rachel Klade, Idaho State Museum’s Public Programs Specialist. “Families can compete as a team; or it they want to add a little more friendly competition, they can split up … maybe kids versus adults.“

The overall theme will be … well, what’s being taught in fourth grade.

“The questions are rooted in fourth grade Idaho history,” said Klade. “There are questions about Idaho’s landscape, Idaho’s statehood, and will be some things that even long-time Idahoans might not even know.”

To be sure, Morning Edition host George Prentice was “schooled” when, along with Klade and Wilkens, he visited Shadow Hills Elementary School in West Boise.

That’s where he met Angel, Nora and Tucker, each a fourth grader at Shadow Hills, and each an appropriate quizmaster for the humbled host.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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