© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

A Moscow poet highlights the challenges of speaking out against the war in Ukraine

NPR | By Charles Maynes
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT

In Russia, protesting against the war in Ukraine can be dangerous. But one Russian poet living in Moscow, Vadim Dzyuba, is speaking out.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Charles Maynes
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Charles Maynes

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate