“The Age of Extraction” by Tim Wu

Our world is dominated by a handful of tech platforms. They provide great conveniences and entertainment, but also stand as some of the most effective instruments of wealth extraction ever invented, seizing immense amounts of money, data, and attention.

In his latest book, The Age of Extraction, Tim Wu uncovers an economy driven by digital platforms and AI influence, offering the potential to enrich us, but also threatening to marginalize entire industries, widen the wealth gap, and foster a two-class nation. Wu asks: As technology evolves and our markets adapt, can society cultivate a better life for everyone?

Tim Wu is a leading expert on antitrust, technology, and communications law, serving in the White House under Presidents Obama and Biden. A professor at Columbia University Law School, and a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times, he is known for coining "net neutrality" and advocating for antitrust enforcement in the media and technology industries.