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Kentucky's largest addiction recovery center accused of Medicaid fraud

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 9, 2026 at 9:50 AM MDT

Kentucky’s largest center for drug rehabilitation is under investigation by the FBI for alleged Medicaid fraud. Prosecutors say Addiction Recovery Care bilked taxpayers out of millions of dollars using questionable billing practices, even allegedly falsifying medical records.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Alex Acquisto, who reported on the investigation for the Lexington Herald-Leader and ProPublica.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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