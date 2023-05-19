"Mother Daughter Traitor Spy" By Susan Elia MacNeal

On today’s program, novelist Susan Elie MacNeal joins us to talk about her novel, Mother Daughter Traitor Spy. The book is inspired by the real mother-daughter spy duo who foiled Nazi plots in Los Angeles during WWII. Mother Daughter Traitor Spy is a powerful portrait of family, duty, and deception that raises timeless questions about America – and what it means to have courage in the face of terror.

Susan Elia MacNeal is the New York Times bestselling author of the Maggie Hope mysteries. MacNeal won the Barry Award and has been nominated for the Edgar, Agatha, Left Coast Crime, and ITW Thriller awards.