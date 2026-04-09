One miner has been rescued from a flooded tunnel in Mexico after 14 days
A dramatic rescue in Mexico - after 14 days trapped deep underground a miner is rescued alive from a flooded tunnel—while another remains missing below.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A dramatic rescue in Mexico - after 14 days trapped deep underground a miner is rescued alive from a flooded tunnel—while another remains missing below.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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