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One miner has been rescued from a flooded tunnel in Mexico after 14 days

NPR | By Katie Silver
Published April 9, 2026 at 3:50 PM MDT

A dramatic rescue in Mexico - after 14 days trapped deep underground a miner is rescued alive from a flooded tunnel—while another remains missing below.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Katie Silver

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