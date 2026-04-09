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Why a 'Cursive Academy' is attracting children and older adults

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 9, 2026 at 9:55 AM MDT
A student practices writing in cursive. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Jae C. Hong/AP
A student practices writing in cursive. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the latest states to require cursive handwriting to be taught in elementary schools. This comes after instruction faded from many classrooms after 2010, when Common Core State Standards removed the requirement for cursive.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan reflects on the comeback of cursive with Chelsea and Terrell Whittington, who run the nonprofit Cursive Academy in Gary, Indiana.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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