'Boogie bees?' A new study shows that bumblebees can learn rhythmic patterns
A new study saying bumblebees can recognize rhythmic patterns puts them alongside Ronan the sea lion, the first non-human mammal shown to keep a beat.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A new study saying bumblebees can recognize rhythmic patterns puts them alongside Ronan the sea lion, the first non-human mammal shown to keep a beat.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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