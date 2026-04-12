Monster truck rallies are multi-million-dollar businesses
The spectacle of a balloon-tired pickup truck hurtling through the air in front of thousands of screaming fans has turned into a multi-million-dollar business.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The spectacle of a balloon-tired pickup truck hurtling through the air in front of thousands of screaming fans has turned into a multi-million-dollar business.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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