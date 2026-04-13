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Rep. Eric Swalwell suspends his bid for California governor amid assault allegations

NPR | By Guy Marzorati,
A Martínez
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell is suspending his campaign for governor of California, as he faces allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

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Guy Marzorati
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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