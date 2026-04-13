© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Viktor Orbán loses decisively in Hungary

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 13, 2026 at 9:57 AM MDT

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has conceded defeat after his opponent Péter Magyar’s landslide victory. Far-right authoritarian leader Orbán had been in power for 16 years and made a number of major changes to the country’s constitution to weaken the judiciary.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Gábor Scheiring, an assistant professor at Georgetown University Qatar.

Editor’s note: This segment page was updated to reflect a change in guest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate