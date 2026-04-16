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Lawsuit alleges Boise County Commissioner stabbed teen during riverside altercation

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:25 PM MDT
A overhead shot of the Payette River
Idaho Tourism
Payette River

A lawsuit alleges Boise County Commissioner Darrell "Lindy" Lindstrom and two other men assaulted a woman and her children while they were recreating along the Main Payette River last summer.

The lawsuit says plaintiffs Abby Beard, her adult son Treyson and her daughter T.B., a minor at the time, were rafting on the river near Parnell Beach on August 23, 2025, when a group of men rode their jet skis near them at high speed and with alleged open containers of alcohol. Treyson gestured at the men because “they were being reckless.”

A few minutes later, after the plaintiffs pulled their rafts off the river, the group of men, including County Commissioner Lindstrom and two other defendants in the lawsuit, Lloyd Asher and Bo Fisher, approached the family aggressively, asking “who was ‘gonna get it’.”

In the complaint, Beard said she feared for her children’s life and brandished a knife in the hope of scaring the men off. Lindstrom wrestled the knife from her and held it to her throat, still in its sheath, saying he would kill her. Beard’s daughter tried to intervene, at which point Lindstrom stabbed the minor in the leg before throwing the knife in the river.

The teen was later treated for several injuries, as was Treyson, who was attacked and beaten up by Fisher during the confrontation, according to a court document.

The family filed reports with the police but said in the lawsuit they faced delays from the Boise County authorities.

In a phone call Thursday, Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner said his office had conducted an investigation and handed the findings to the County prosecuting Attorney Alex Sosa.

A representative from Sosa’s office said by phone they had not concluded the investigation and referred the matter to an outside agency, due to conflict of interests. The Commissioner and the prosecuting attorney both work for the county.

The civil lawsuit seeks damages for physical injuries and emotional distress.

Boise County Commissioner Lindstrom did not respond to a request for comment.
Tags
Law & Justice Boise CountyLawsuitAssault
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

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