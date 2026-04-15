Shoshone Ice Caves to stay closed this summer amid walkway rebuild campaign

The Shoshone Ice Caves will remain closed to the public this summer, as the tourist destination’s owners work to raise $750,000 to replace the cave's entire walkway system.

Access to the caves has been closed since August 31, 2025, when a suspension section of the cave walkway collapsed. Three people were hurt, according to reports at the time.

“We're actually doing an entire replacement, for security and assurity for everybody,” said Shane Wallace, Ice Caves operator.

The new path should last at least three decades.

“We're taking out the suspension and going with a stabilized wall off of the side,” he said. “[It’s] a higher grade steel and fabrication; a lot of fail-safes.”

Once it begins, the replacement process will take three to four months, Wallace said, with 800 feet of new walkway fabricated in sections, dipped, galvanized and then brought to the site and installed.

The caves sit on state property, but are not a registered historic site. Wallace bought the private company and its lease with the state six years ago. Being for-profit limits grant or philanthropic opportunities to raise money for a new walkway.

“We're getting creative and trying to give incentives back to those people that donate, whether that be in free tours or if you're a bigger company; marketing and advertising,” Wallace explained.

He’s looking into getting the caves added to the state historic register, which is around a two-year process. Previous efforts to get the ice caves designated as a national park failed.

Wallace still hopes people will visit the area. The ice cave’s gift store and museum are still open to visitors, and folks wanting a cave experience can visit the nearby Mammoth Cave.

“It’s not an ice cave, but they're unique and they've supported - back and forth with us as well - sending people our way throughout the years. We just kind of take care of each other out here,” he said.

Wallace hopes to get the ice caves reopened by next summer.