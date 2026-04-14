Dallas Wings select UConn's Azzi Fudd No. 1 in WNBA draft
NPR's Michel Martin talks with Jackie Powell from NBC Sports about the top stories from the WNBA draft, including No. 1 draft pick Azzi Fudd's new team and salary.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin talks with Jackie Powell from NBC Sports about the top stories from the WNBA draft, including No. 1 draft pick Azzi Fudd's new team and salary.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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