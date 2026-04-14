SCOTUSblog author Sarah Isgur talks about her new book, 'The Last Branch Standing'
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with SCOTUSblog editor and author Sarah Isgur about "The Last Branch Standing," her new book on the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with SCOTUSblog editor and author Sarah Isgur about "The Last Branch Standing," her new book on the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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