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Abandoned allies: Syria's Kurds face an uncertain future

NPR | By Jane Arraf
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:23 PM MDT

Syrian Kurds ran their own region for 12 years after breaking away from Assad control. Now they are forced to give up autonomy. NPR visited the changing region.

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Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf

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