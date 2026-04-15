For late Idaho tax filers, here's what to know to get an extension

The deadline to file state and federal taxes is this week for most taxpayers, but those who can’t meet it have options.

Taxpayers who can’t complete their return in time, but pay a portion of their state taxes by Wednesday, April 15, can get an automatic six months extension .

“To qualify you either need to pay 80% of the estimated tax you owe for 2025, or 100% of the total tax reported on your 2024 income tax return if you filed a return,” Renee Eymann from the Idaho Tax Commission said. “ And to help you figure that out, you can use form 51 on our website .”

This is an extension to file, not to pay.

“[This] means you'll owe 6% interest on any tax that's due after April 15th. But you won't be charged a late filing penalty," she added.

“A big thing for people to know is a payment penalty will apply if you pay your taxes after you file your return, even if you have a filing extension,” Eymann said. “For example, if you have an extension and you file your return in July but you don't actually pay until October, then you would get a penalty. So when you file that return, make sure that you pay at that same time with it so you can avoid that penalty if you've got an extension.”

For federal returns , taxpayers have to pay all or a portion of their estimated income taxes by Wednesday at the latest and must file a 4868 form to request the automatic extension .

Active military members and civilians living outside the U.S. are given an automatic two-month extension, while taxpayers in combat zones and certain disaster areas also qualify for more time to file.

People granted a state or federal extension, will have until Oct. 15 to file.