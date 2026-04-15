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Jet fuel supplies are sharply affected by the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Camila Domonoske
Published April 15, 2026 at 2:32 PM MDT

The reduction in ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has had an outsize impact on global jet fuel supplies. Prices have doubled.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske

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