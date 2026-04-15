Jet fuel supplies are sharply affected by the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz
The reduction in ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has had an outsize impact on global jet fuel supplies. Prices have doubled.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The reduction in ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has had an outsize impact on global jet fuel supplies. Prices have doubled.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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