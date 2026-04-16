Meet the man cleaning up Florida's mangrove forests
Picking up trash in mangrove forests has become a calling for one Florida man.
Here & Now‘s Catherine Welch reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
Picking up trash in mangrove forests has become a calling for one Florida man.
Here & Now‘s Catherine Welch reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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