Morning news brief
President Trump's timeline for an end to the Iran war continues to shift, U.S. and Iran block the Strait of Hormuz, trapping the Gulf's oil and gas, Trump's allies defend his remarks about Pope Leo.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump's timeline for an end to the Iran war continues to shift, U.S. and Iran block the Strait of Hormuz, trapping the Gulf's oil and gas, Trump's allies defend his remarks about Pope Leo.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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