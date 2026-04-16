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Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published April 16, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

President Trump's timeline for an end to the Iran war continues to shift, U.S. and Iran block the Strait of Hormuz, trapping the Gulf's oil and gas, Trump's allies defend his remarks about Pope Leo.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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