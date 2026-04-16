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Six months after ceasefire with Israel, people in Gaza say recovery hasn't even begun

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
Anas Baba
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:01 PM MDT

Six months into a ceasefire that promised an end to the war and a surge of aid for Gaza, people say recovery hasn't even yet begun.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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