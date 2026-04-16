South Asia faces fertilizer shortages
War in the Middle East has upended global food security, including in India, as the next planting season looms.
NPR’s Diaa Hadid reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
War in the Middle East has upended global food security, including in India, as the next planting season looms.
NPR’s Diaa Hadid reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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