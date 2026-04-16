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South Asia faces fertilizer shortages

WBUR
Published April 16, 2026 at 9:58 AM MDT

War in the Middle East has upended global food security, including in India, as the next planting season looms.

NPR’s Diaa Hadid reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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