UN looks for a short-term solution for moving fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz
The U.N. looks for a quick solution to get cargo ships with fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz, to prevent a global food crisis.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.N. looks for a quick solution to get cargo ships with fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz, to prevent a global food crisis.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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