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Irish musician CMAT chats about her new album, 'Euro-Country'

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Eleana Tworek
Published April 18, 2026 at 5:42 AM MDT

NPR'S Scott Simon speaks to CMAT about her new album, "Euro Country," her U.S. tour, and her particular blend of country, rock and traditional Irish music.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Eleana Tworek
Eleana Tworek (she/her) is a news assistant on NPR's Weekend Edition. Tworek started at NPR in 2022 as an intern on the podcast Rough Translation. From there, she stayed on with the team as a production assistant. She is now exploring the news side of NPR on Weekend Edition.

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