Irish musician CMAT chats about her new album, 'Euro-Country'
NPR'S Scott Simon speaks to CMAT about her new album, "Euro Country," her U.S. tour, and her particular blend of country, rock and traditional Irish music.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR'S Scott Simon speaks to CMAT about her new album, "Euro Country," her U.S. tour, and her particular blend of country, rock and traditional Irish music.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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