Idaho AG, Secretary of State, push back against campaign finance lawsuit

State officials are pushing back against a lawsuit designed to overturn part of Idaho’s campaign finance contribution limits.

Earlier this summer , the U.S. Supreme Court found governments can’t limit coordinated contributions between political parties and candidates

Idaho’s contribution limits are currently $1,000 for local candidates, $2,000 for legislative seats and $10,000 for statewide campaigns.

A group of Idahoans is suing to upend those rules ahead of November’s election . They asked a federal judge to grant a preliminary injunction to block enforcement of the state’s contribution limits.

In order for a judge to grant a preliminary injunction, plaintiffs must show they’re likely to win the case on its merits and will suffer irreparable harm if it isn’t granted .

In recent court filings, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador argued none of the plaintiffs have standing to pursue the lawsuit, including the political action committee, Idaho Majority Club and its chairman, Travis Clyde.

The two said they wish to donate to state, county and local party organizations in order for the parties to coordinate with their respective candidates free from limitations.

“The limits impair the party’s traditional forms of communication such as advertisements; preclude parties from amplifying the voice of their adherents; impose additional monetary costs and burdens on political parties; and inflict a stifling effect on the ability of the party to do what it exists to do,” the plaintiffs said in their lawsuit.

Arguing against granting a preliminary injunction, Labrador’s office said these limits don’t apply to the Idaho Majority Club and Clyde since they aren’t political parties.

“...even if [Idaho Majority Club] or Clyde demonstrated an intention to “make donations to . . . party organizations,” [state law] does not prevent them from doing so,” Labrador’s office wrote.

Labrador said the Libertarian Party of Idaho, which is also a plaintiff in the suit, can’t show that it is affected by the limits because it hasn’t shown any intention of breaking them.

His office said the party has only made one political contribution since 2022 for less than $60.

Instead, Labrador said he and the secretary of state’s office should be given time to draw up guidelines that comply with the supreme court’s ruling.

A judge will hear arguments on the preliminary injunction motion at 9 a.m. Friday morning at the James A. McClure federal building in Boise.

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