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April 21-22: Free Classical Concerts with the Piatigorsky Foundation

Warsh hearing puts the Fed’s independence on trial

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:57 AM MDT

As Kevin Warsh faces senators, the stakes go beyond one nomination. He’s arguing the Federal Reserve should stay independent on interest rates and step back from roles that go beyond its core mission, as President Trump pressures the central bank and inflation remains a top concern.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams about what stood out in the hearing and whether the Federal Reserve is becoming more political or just facing more visible pressure.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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