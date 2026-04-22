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April 21-22: Free Classical Concerts with the Piatigorsky Foundation

Monument for women's suffrage will be the first dedicated to women's history on National Mall

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 22, 2026 at 9:54 AM MDT
The National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol Building in distance, as seen from the Washington Monument, Tuesday, Dec., 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
The National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol Building in distance, as seen from the Washington Monument, Tuesday, Dec., 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Patricia Taft, an ambassador for the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation and great-granddaughter of former President William Howard Taft, about a new monument being built on the National Mall.

The monument will be the first standalone monument on the Mall dedicated to American women’s history, and Taft explains how you can be a part of it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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