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City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Youth Mental Health in Idaho

Published April 22, 2026 at 10:41 AM MDT
From L-R: Moderator Bea Black, Alyson Alden, Juliet Charron, Megan Smith, Janelle Stauffer, Scott Curtis
Sequoia Solmorales
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City Club of Boise
From L-R: Moderator Bea Black, Alyson Alden, Juliet Charron, Megan Smith, Janelle Stauffer, Scott Curtis

Young people in Idaho are experiencing increasing challenges with their mental health. The City Club of Boise hosted a community conversation about the data, mental health services, the correlation between mental health and substance abuse and phone usage, and explore what individuals, families, organizations, and policymakers can do to support youth and their mental health in the Gem State.

Panelists:

  • Allyson Alden, Boise State athlete and BroncoBold mental health initiative
  • Juliet Charron, Director, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
  • Scott Curtis, CEO, Idaho Youth Ranch
  • Megan Smith, Executive Director, Communities For Youth
  • Janelle Stauffer, founder of The Resiliency Center of Idaho

Moderator:

Bea Black, Executive Director, WCA

Tags
City Club Of Boise Idaho Department of Health and WelfareMental HealthSocial MediaSmartphonesIdaho Youth RanchYouth

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