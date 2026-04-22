City Club of Boise - Youth Mental Health in Idaho
Young people in Idaho are experiencing increasing challenges with their mental health. The City Club of Boise hosted a community conversation about the data, mental health services, the correlation between mental health and substance abuse and phone usage, and explore what individuals, families, organizations, and policymakers can do to support youth and their mental health in the Gem State.
Panelists:
- Allyson Alden, Boise State athlete and BroncoBold mental health initiative
- Juliet Charron, Director, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
- Scott Curtis, CEO, Idaho Youth Ranch
- Megan Smith, Executive Director, Communities For Youth
- Janelle Stauffer, founder of The Resiliency Center of Idaho
Moderator:
Bea Black, Executive Director, WCA