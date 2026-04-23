Retired rear admiral on the ousting of Navy Secretary John Phelan
NPR's Michel Martin asks retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery for his thoughts on the departure of John Phelan <
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin asks retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery for his thoughts on the departure of John Phelan <
Copyright 2026 NPR
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