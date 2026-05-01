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Here's what musician Amy Grant likes about getting older

NPR | By Rachel Martin
Published May 1, 2026 at 2:19 PM MDT

On Wild Card, well-known guests answer the kinds of questions we often think about but don't talk about. Musician Amy Grant talks about what she likes about getting older.

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All Things Considered
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. Martin's interviews take listeners behind the headlines to understand the people at the center of those stories.

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