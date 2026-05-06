Napheesa Collier says her critique of the WNBA was 'a little dramatic,' but it worked
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks WNBA star Napheesa Collier about the league's new contract with the players, and the state of women's sports.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks WNBA star Napheesa Collier about the league's new contract with the players, and the state of women's sports.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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