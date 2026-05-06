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Napheesa Collier says her critique of the WNBA was 'a little dramatic,' but it worked

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:47 AM MDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks WNBA star Napheesa Collier about the league's new contract with the players, and the state of women's sports.

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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