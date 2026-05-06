Amidst legal challenges, advocates say telehealth abortions will remain available for patients in Idaho

On Friday, a Louisiana court ruled mifepristone, a drug used in about 60% of abortions nationwide, could only be prescribed in person, preventing it from being sent by mail to patients. On Monday, the Supreme Court blocked the law from going into effect for one week.

Elisa Wells, cofounder of Plan C , a website that shares information on where people seeking self-managed abortions can get help in the U.S., said telehealth abortions will still remain available in all states because there are other medications that can be used, including in Idaho.

“Misoprostol is one of those medications,” she said. “We know that some providers might pivot to offering misoprostol only regimen , also safe and very effective for people.”

“They are robust systems of access that include international telehealth providers , community networks that are volunteer, peer to peer support systems that mail pills, and commercial vendors,” Wells said.

About 30% of all abortions in the U.S. are prescribed through telehealth. Wells said the case to ban the mailing of mifepristone creates confusion among patients about what options they have.

"The pills by mail model of access is unstoppable," she said. "We saw the proof of that when Roe v. Wade went down in 2022, that did not stop access to abortion. In fact, the rate of abortion increased in part probably because more people became aware of the pills by mail model."

“Pills by mail are available there and will continue to be available in Idaho despite any laws or politics that try to interfere with that access,” Wells added.

In Idaho, physicians can provide abortions only in very limited circumstances: when the life of the mother is in danger, or in cases of rape or incest.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said eight abortions were reported to the state in 2025. But data released in March from the Guttmacher institute , a research and advocacy group, estimates Idahoans received about 800 medical abortions from out-of-state providers last year, protected by shield laws.

That number does not include abortions Idahoans may have sought in neighboring states . This information is difficult to compile as Washington and Oregon have passed laws blocking data sharing with states that restrict abortions.

Prior to the ban going into effect, around 1,200 to 1,400 abortions were performed each year in the state.

Women who receive abortions, inside or outside state lines, are not criminalized under Idaho law. Doctors in Idaho who provide abortions outside of the law’s limited exceptions can face felony charges , potentially losing their license and a possible prison sentence of up to five years.