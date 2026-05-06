New Orleans be surrounded by the ocean within decades, new study says
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Jesse Keenan of Tulane University about a new study that suggests New Orleans could become uninhabitable by the end of the century.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel asks Jesse Keenan of Tulane University about a new study that suggests New Orleans could become uninhabitable by the end of the century.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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