The real-world influence of Star Trek's U.S.S. Enterprise
The Star Trek Enterprise evoked Americans' sense of adventure and a utopian vision of humanity. It's part of NPR's 250th anniversary series "America in Pursuit."
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Star Trek Enterprise evoked Americans' sense of adventure and a utopian vision of humanity. It's part of NPR's 250th anniversary series "America in Pursuit."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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