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After their shepherd dies, 'The Sheep Detectives' set out to solve the mystery

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published May 8, 2026 at 2:09 PM MDT

In The Sheep Detectives, a shepherd (Hugh Jackman) is murdered, and his flock -- yes, the woolly, four-footed critters -- resolves to solve the crime.

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Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
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