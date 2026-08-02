© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Evacuation orders issued near Weiser due to Tartar Fire; Highway 95 closed

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published August 2, 2026 at 10:05 AM MDT
Smoke from Tartar fire burning in timber
InciWeb
Smoke from Tartar fire burning in timber

The Tartar Fire near Weiser has burned 94,595 acres and Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders have been issued. Highway 95 is also closed at Midvale Hale (MM 94 to Park Street in Weiser) due to the fire, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Vehicles are being allowed to go on Manns Creek Road, but the Adams County Sheriff's Office said traffic will be very slow on that road.

Screenshot
Screenshot
/
511.idaho.gov
Screenshot

Fire activity increased on Saturday to the south of the fire and because of the terrain, crews had limited ability to safely work on the fire. USFWS Idaho - Great Basin said resources were shifted to protect Weiser and private property in the area.

There are several evacuation orders in effect. The areas in Level 3 (Go Now) are:

  • North of Olds Ferry Rd
  • West of and including the Forest Service area around Hitt and Sturgill Mountains to Brownlee Reservoir from the Sturgill Drainage
  • North and West of Jenkins Creek Reservoir
  • Upper Jenkins Creek Rd area and Chicken Creek area

The Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation orders are for the Weiser Flats area from Eaton to Weiser City Limits and from Olds ferry to the Snake River.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at the Vendome Community Center in Weiser. The Weiser Valley Roundup Rodeo Grounds are open for large animal evacuations.

1 of 3  — Weiser Evacuation Orders 1
Washington County Emergency Management
2 of 3  — Weiser Evacuation Orders 2
Washington County Emergency Management
3 of 3  — Weiser Evacuation Orders 3
Washington County Emergency Management

The fire was pushed by the wind about 20 miles southwest overnight, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Additional firefighting resources arrived to help with structure protection and holding the fire perimeter as best as possible at Highway 95. 510 personnel are assigned to the fire, along with four helicopters, three dozers and eight engines.

The priority for the day is to hold and strengthen the perimeter around Weiser and along Highway 95 to the north. A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Vendome Event Center and it will also be streamed live on the USFWS Idaho - Great Basin Facebook page.

The Tartar Fire was started on July 24 by lightning/natural causes. It is currently 17% contained.

Tags
News Wildfires 2026
Katie Kloppenburg
I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio. I help improve our social media presence and build an audience on different platforms. I study analytics to make adjustments to strategy and try to reach as many people as I can with our content.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate