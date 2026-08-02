Evacuation orders issued near Weiser due to Tartar Fire; Highway 95 closed

The Tartar Fire near Weiser has burned 94,595 acres and Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders have been issued. Highway 95 is also closed at Midvale Hale (MM 94 to Park Street in Weiser) due to the fire, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Vehicles are being allowed to go on Manns Creek Road, but the Adams County Sheriff's Office said traffic will be very slow on that road.

Screenshot / 511.idaho.gov Screenshot

Fire activity increased on Saturday to the south of the fire and because of the terrain, crews had limited ability to safely work on the fire. USFWS Idaho - Great Basin said resources were shifted to protect Weiser and private property in the area.

There are several evacuation orders in effect. The areas in Level 3 (Go Now) are:



North of Olds Ferry Rd

West of and including the Forest Service area around Hitt and Sturgill Mountains to Brownlee Reservoir from the Sturgill Drainage

North and West of Jenkins Creek Reservoir

Upper Jenkins Creek Rd area and Chicken Creek area

The Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation orders are for the Weiser Flats area from Eaton to Weiser City Limits and from Olds ferry to the Snake River.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at the Vendome Community Center in Weiser. The Weiser Valley Roundup Rodeo Grounds are open for large animal evacuations.

1 of 3 — Weiser Evacuation Orders 1 Washington County Emergency Management 2 of 3 — Weiser Evacuation Orders 2 Washington County Emergency Management 3 of 3 — Weiser Evacuation Orders 3 Washington County Emergency Management

The fire was pushed by the wind about 20 miles southwest overnight, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Additional firefighting resources arrived to help with structure protection and holding the fire perimeter as best as possible at Highway 95. 510 personnel are assigned to the fire, along with four helicopters, three dozers and eight engines.

The priority for the day is to hold and strengthen the perimeter around Weiser and along Highway 95 to the north. A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Vendome Event Center and it will also be streamed live on the USFWS Idaho - Great Basin Facebook page.

The Tartar Fire was started on July 24 by lightning/natural causes. It is currently 17% contained.