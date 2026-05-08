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Russia's Victory Day celebrations are dampened by ongoing war with Ukraine

NPR | By Charles Maynes
Published May 8, 2026 at 2:09 PM MDT

World War 2 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow will be muted this year because of fears of drone attacks, as the public tires of the Ukraine war.

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All Things Considered
Charles Maynes
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