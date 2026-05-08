Russia's Victory Day celebrations are dampened by ongoing war with Ukraine
World War 2 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow will be muted this year because of fears of drone attacks, as the public tires of the Ukraine war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
World War 2 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow will be muted this year because of fears of drone attacks, as the public tires of the Ukraine war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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