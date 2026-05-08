Who am I? Where do I belong? A novel looks at questions that bind humans across centuries
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with the debut novelist Portia Elan. Her book Homebound travels through centuries and through the imagination.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with the debut novelist Portia Elan. Her book Homebound travels through centuries and through the imagination.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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