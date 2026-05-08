© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who am I? Where do I belong? A novel looks at questions that bind humans across centuries

NPR | By Justine Kenin,
Scott DetrowKai McNamee
Published May 8, 2026 at 2:09 PM MDT

NPR's Scott Detrow talks with the debut novelist Portia Elan. Her book Homebound travels through centuries and through the imagination.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate