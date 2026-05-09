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Florida's controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigration detention center faces closure

NPR | By Meghan Bowman,
Elissa Nadworny
Published May 9, 2026 at 5:43 AM MDT

Florida's controversial immigration detention center nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" may be closing soon. It's been very expensive to operate.

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Meghan Bowman
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny

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