Florida's controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigration detention center faces closure
Florida's controversial immigration detention center nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" may be closing soon. It's been very expensive to operate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Florida's controversial immigration detention center nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" may be closing soon. It's been very expensive to operate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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