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Forest therapy: Why a physician wants more doctors to train in nature-based medicine

NPR | By Martha Bebinger
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:26 PM MDT

A Boston hospital fights staff burnout and boosts patient morale with forest bathing — getting people outside for some time in nature.

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All Things Considered
Martha Bebinger
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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