Forest therapy: Why a physician wants more doctors to train in nature-based medicine
A Boston hospital fights staff burnout and boosts patient morale with forest bathing — getting people outside for some time in nature.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
A Boston hospital fights staff burnout and boosts patient morale with forest bathing — getting people outside for some time in nature.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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