Paul Dano plays the fictional 'Wizard' behind Putin in new movie
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Paul Dano about starring in The Wizard of the Kremlin, and playing the man pulling the strings for a fictional Vladimir Putin.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Paul Dano about starring in The Wizard of the Kremlin, and playing the man pulling the strings for a fictional Vladimir Putin.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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