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Paul Dano plays the fictional 'Wizard' behind Putin in new movie

NPR | By Sarah Handel,
Mary Louise KellyTyler Bartlam
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:34 PM MDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Paul Dano about starring in The Wizard of the Kremlin, and playing the man pulling the strings for a fictional Vladimir Putin.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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