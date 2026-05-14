Idaho’s forests are being searched for the next Capitol Christmas Tree

The tree for the 2026 Capitol Christmas Tree, also called “The People’s Tree,” will come from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests this year. The hunt to find the perfect evergreen is on.

“We have to get this tree in one piece across the country,” said Zach Peterson, a staff officer on the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest.

Forest Service workers who are out in the field – fire managers, wildlife biologists, foresters and more – are scouting for a conifer between 80 and 100 feet high, and Peterson said the shape is the most important part of the search.

“Being in the center of the West Lawn, there’s not a wall to hide a side of the tree like we might in our houses,” he said.

Engelmann spruces, Douglas firs and Grand firs have all been used as Capitol Christmas Trees in the past, but this year, forest service officials are keeping an open mind.

“We’re also looking at some more novel species, Western white pine, the Idaho state tree, we’re looking at Western redcedar, and also not counting out something like a Subalpine fir." Zach Peterson

Lauren Paterson / Boise State Public Radio

U.S. Forest Service officials won’t reveal the location of the chosen tree until it’s been harvested, and Peterson said the tentative plan is to chop it down during the last days of October.

The decision on which tree makes the cut rests with the office of the Architect of the Capitol, Thomas E. Austin, who is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the U.S. Capitol and the grounds surrounding it. Over the summer, the forest service staff will narrow down their search to their top contenders, and the Architect of the Capitol’s office will come to visit several tree sites in Idaho before deciding on a finalist – and a back up tree – in July, Peterson said.

The massive, rugged landscapes of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National forests span more than 4 million acres of mountains, rivers and wilderness.

The most remote and roadless areas wouldn’t work in terms of logistics, Peterson said, and the search has been narrowed to the roaded front country because of the machinery required to get the evergreen giant out of the forest and over to the East Coast.

“On harvest day, we’ll cut the tree, but instead of letting it hit the ground, we'll take it up with a crane. We'll get it to a truck, and then we'll bring it down to a local community where we'll package it up and get it all prepped for its cross-country trip.” Zach Peterson

The tree has to be tied down to a width of eight feet, and wrapped with a large banner, and the Society of American Foresters is partnering with the U.S. Forest Service to help.

“Coordinating the public-private partnership that helps harvest, transport and celebrate this tree is truly a joy,” said Terry Baker, the CEO of Society of American Foresters in an emailed statement. “The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, The People’s Tree, represents the importance of community and our forests while telling the story of Idaho.”

A viewing window will be placed at the top of the conifer so people can look in and see the top of the tree, Peterson said, and the first 10 days of the tour will be in Idaho, starting in the North Central part of the state.

“Then we’ll work our way South, and then go out to the Eastern part of the state,” Peterson said.

The long hall will continue with whistle stops along the way each day with community celebrations, interpretive booths and a chance to meet Smokey Bear.

People will be able to sign the banner that covers the tree, Peterson said, and the towering evergreen will eventually be delivered to Joint Base Andrews, the Air Force Base in Maryland outside Washington D.C.

From there, the Architect of the Capitol’s office will set up the tree and decorate it with ornaments made by people all across the country.

“Anybody that has an interest in making ornaments, we have a spot for them,” Peterson said, adding that schools, 4-H groups and community organizations have already been hard at work creating designs to hang on the national tree.

1 of 4 — U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree ornaments Staff and partners making ornaments together at the partnership meeting U.S. Forest Service 2 of 4 — U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree ornaments Ornament making event at Orofino Community Cleanup Day in April. Young people made ornaments out of sticks and recycled sewing scraps U.S. Forest Service 3 of 4 — U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree ornaments Forest staff at the first ornament making event. U.S. Forest Service 4 of 4 — U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree ornaments Ornament making using forest products at a Friday workshop U.S. Forest Service

The plan is to provide 10,000 ornaments to accompany the tree, he said.

“Many of those are for companion trees that go in different legislative offices, and USDA offices in Washington D.C., but about 3,000 of those will actually be on the tree itself,” Peterson said.