Politics chat: Takeaways from Trump's trip to China
What are the big takeaways from President Trump's trip to China? Meanwhile, Trump answers blow-back over a comment he made last week about American's financial situations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
What are the big takeaways from President Trump's trip to China? Meanwhile, Trump answers blow-back over a comment he made last week about American's financial situations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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