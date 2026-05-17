In-air crash reported at Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home

An in-air crash happened at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home. The Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters posted on Facebook the incident happened two miles northwest of the base.

Emergency responders are on scene and an investigation is underway. The base is currently locked down, according to the Facebook page.

The Idaho Statesman reports four parachutes were seen in the sky after the crash. Photos posted to social media show a black plume of smoke.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.