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In-air crash reported at Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published May 17, 2026 at 1:03 PM MDT
File photo
Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters
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Facebook
File photo

An in-air crash happened at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home. The Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters posted on Facebook the incident happened two miles northwest of the base.

Emergency responders are on scene and an investigation is underway. The base is currently locked down, according to the Facebook page.

The Idaho Statesman reports four parachutes were seen in the sky after the crash. Photos posted to social media show a black plume of smoke.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Tags
News Mountain HomeMountain Home Air Force Base
Katie Kloppenburg
I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio. I help improve our social media presence and build an audience on different platforms. I study analytics to make adjustments to strategy and try to reach as many people as I can with our content.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

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