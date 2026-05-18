The National Weather Service is on a hiring spree ahead of hurricane season
As hurricane season approaches, the National Weather Service is on a hiring spree to make up for cuts it made last year under the DOGE initiative.
Copyright 2026 WLRN
As hurricane season approaches, the National Weather Service is on a hiring spree to make up for cuts it made last year under the DOGE initiative.
Copyright 2026 WLRN
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