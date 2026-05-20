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Cuba's Raúl Castro indicted over 1996 fatal downing of two aircraft

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published May 20, 2026 at 3:02 PM MDT

Miami prosecutors have prepared an indictment against former Cuban president Raúl Castro over the 1996 downing of two NGO planes that killed four people onboard.

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Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

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