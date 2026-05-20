Cuba's Raúl Castro indicted over 1996 fatal downing of two aircraft
Miami prosecutors have prepared an indictment against former Cuban president Raúl Castro over the 1996 downing of two NGO planes that killed four people onboard.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Miami prosecutors have prepared an indictment against former Cuban president Raúl Castro over the 1996 downing of two NGO planes that killed four people onboard.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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