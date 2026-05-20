In Kansas City, World Cup preparations include a new transit system
FIFA host cities are gearing up to transport thousands of fans to stadiums for the soccer matches. Kansas city is going all out on adding new buses and routes.
Copyright 2026 KCUR
FIFA host cities are gearing up to transport thousands of fans to stadiums for the soccer matches. Kansas city is going all out on adding new buses and routes.
Copyright 2026 KCUR
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