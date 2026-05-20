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In Kansas City, World Cup preparations include a new transit system

KCUR | By Savannah Hawley-Bates
Published May 20, 2026 at 2:09 PM MDT

FIFA host cities are gearing up to transport thousands of fans to stadiums for the soccer matches. Kansas city is going all out on adding new buses and routes.

Copyright 2026 KCUR
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All Things Considered
Savannah Hawley-Bates

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