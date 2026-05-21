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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

James Murdoch purchases almost half of Vox Media after losing succession battle for family business

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2026 at 9:53 AM MDT

James Murdoch, the younger son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, is buying nearly half of Vox Media for more than $300 million, in a deal that includes New York Magazine, Vox.com and the Vox Media podcast network. The acquisition is his biggest since he lost a painful succession battle to take over his father’s media empire last year.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins host Anthony Brooks to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

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