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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Republicans to leave Washington without ICE funding vote

NPR | By Eric McDaniel
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:18 PM MDT

Congressional Republicans hoped to pass a bill to fund ICE for three years by the end of this week, but that plan faltered over disagreements with President Trump.

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Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.

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