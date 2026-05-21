Republicans to leave Washington without ICE funding vote
Congressional Republicans hoped to pass a bill to fund ICE for three years by the end of this week, but that plan faltered over disagreements with President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Congressional Republicans hoped to pass a bill to fund ICE for three years by the end of this week, but that plan faltered over disagreements with President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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