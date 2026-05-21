© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Uncovering the infrasound of the world and why it matters

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
Radio equipment can be seen on Feb. 17, 2018, in Brighton, England. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Radio equipment can be seen on Feb. 17, 2018, in Brighton, England. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Infrasound, or audio with a frequency lower than 20 hertz, is all around you, but usually humans are incapable of hearing it.

Amherst College sound artist Brian House has been using new technology to capture that audio and make it hearable to the human ear.

House joins host Indira Lakshmanan to talk about his work and his album “Everyday Infrasound in an Uncertain World.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate